Gisele Bundchen Wishes Tom Brady Happy Birthday on Instagram

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new football journey.” The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced his decision Friday, March 20, 2020, in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Supermodel and business woman Gisele Bundchen, who is married to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, wished her husband a happy 43rd birthday on Instagram Monday. 

"Happy birthday love of my life!" she wrote. "You are the best dad, the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!"

Bundchen and Brady have been married since 2009 and have two children together. Their latest chapter will take place in Tampa, Florida, after Brady signed with the Bucs in the offseason in the hopes of ending the organization's 12-year playoff drought. The future Hall of Famer made the postseason with the New England Patriots in 11 straight seasons and has won six titles.            

