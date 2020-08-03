Dontrelle Inman, Washington Football Team Reportedly to Agree to Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team will sign wide receiver Dontrelle Inman on Monday, provided he passes a physical.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. Inman recorded a combined 12 receptions for 181 yards in 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Washington worked out Inman on Sunday, a sign the team was serious about signing the veteran. NFL rules allow for workouts only if a team intends to sign the player (if it goes as planned) because of COVID-19-related restrictions. Mass workouts, which are typical in normal seasons, are prohibited.

Inman has played for three teams over six NFL seasons, recording 170 receptions for 2,282 yards and 11 touchdowns. He set career highs with 58 receptions for 810 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

In addition to his NFL career, Inman spent two seasons with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts. It's likely Washington will use Inman as training camp depth, and there is no guarantee he will make the roster given the team boasts 12 wide receivers, including Inman.