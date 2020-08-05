1 Roster Move Each MLB Team Must Consider Making ASAP

0 of 30

Though the 2020 Major League Baseball season hasn't even been going for two weeks, some teams are already 20 percent into their 60-game schedules.

Teams should therefore know what they do and don't have—and how they must react accordingly.

We thought we'd help by suggesting one roster move that each team should consider. Some of these are as simple as injured list activations, prospect promotions and role changes. In other cases, we suggested trades that clubs should look into.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.

Note: Stats and records are current through Tuesday, August 4.