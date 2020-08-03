Peter King: Russell Wilson 'A Fan' of Antonio Brown, Wants Seahawks to Sign WR

Steven Senne/Associated Press

After Antonio Brown serves his eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the receiver could be a target for the Seattle Seahawks.

"Russell Wilson is a fan and wants it to happen," Peter King of NBC Sports said of a potential Brown signing.

King also noted both head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have been willing to take on riskier players in the past.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported last month the Seahawks did plenty of research on Brown this offseason:

"They feel they have a good grasp who he is both as a player and as a person," Fowler reported.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN added the Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens could be top options for Brown even after his suspension was announced.

Perhaps most notably, Brown worked out with Wilson earlier in the summer and posted the video to his Instagram account.

The 32-year-old is undoubtedly a difference-maker when on the field. He was named first-team All-Pro in four straight years from 2014-17 and then led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns in 2018. He had over 100 catches in six straight seasons before a lost 2019 campaign where he played just one game.

If signed by Seattle, he could provide Wilson with an elite option in the passing attack alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, which could be necessary to match up with the San Francisco 49ers defense in the NFC West.