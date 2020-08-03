Navy SEALs Investigating Colin Kaepernick Jersey Used in K-9 Training Demo

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Kaepernick has been a leader in the fight for social justice by people of color not just in the football world or the sports world. Recent developments have raised his profile and, more significantly, reminded many of the sacrifices he has made while protesting social injustice and police brutality.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

The Navy SEALs are planning an investigation after videos surfaced online of dogs attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey in a K-9 demonstration during a fundraising event last year. 

"We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration," the SEALs said in a statement. "In the demonstration, the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy.

"We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization's event."

The videos, which were originally taken in January 2019 but went viral on Twitter over the weekend, shows the dogs attacking and taking down a man wearing the Kaepernick jersey. In one of the videos, the man wearing the jersey says, "Oh man, I will stand," to the laughter of the crowd.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

