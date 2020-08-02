Gardner Minshew II Among 5 Jaguars Players Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the team

Four other Jaguars were given that injury designation—running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, wide receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard. 

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LaFleur: Rodgers Is Packers QB

    Packers HC says he sees Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay 'for a really long time' after drafting first-round QB Jordan Love

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LaFleur: Rodgers Is Packers QB

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats' Matt LaCosse Opting Out

    Veteran TE becomes the eighth Patriot to opt out of the 2020 season (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats' Matt LaCosse Opting Out

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags Announce Roster Moves

    🔘 Jawaan Taylor, two others off Reserve/COVID-19 list 🔘 Team signs veteran DE Adam Gotsis

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jags Announce Roster Moves

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Top FAs to Fill in for Coronavirus Opt-Outs

    Some of the the best NFL names that can fill a void 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top FAs to Fill in for Coronavirus Opt-Outs

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report