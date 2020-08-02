Gardner Minshew II Among 5 Jaguars Players Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the team.

Four other Jaguars were given that injury designation—running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, wide receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

