Report: Cardinals' Latest COVID-19 Tests Are 'Not Good;' More Positives Expected

Report: Cardinals' Latest COVID-19 Tests Are 'Not Good;' More Positives ExpectedAugust 2, 2020
The recent COVID-19 testing results for the St. Louis Cardinals are "not good," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, after the team already postponed its weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Derrick S. Goold @dgoold
#Cardinals took rapid tests this morning, and another scheduled round of tests ... but a big key here is the inconclusive results from Saturday. #Cardinals had FOUR of those. Those four (one player, three staff) would be in addition to the four already confirmed. Update coming. https://t.co/G1LIbYbOQK
MLB temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins' season after the team experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.
