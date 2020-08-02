Report: Cardinals' Latest COVID-19 Tests Are 'Not Good;' More Positives Expected

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2020

In this general view of Busch Stadium the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates without fans in the stands during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The recent COVID-19 testing results for the St. Louis Cardinals are "not good," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, after the team already postponed its weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins' season after the team experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

