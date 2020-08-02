Fantasy Baseball 2020: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 2

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A handful of reliable fantasy baseball players have come from the Seattle Mariners roster in the first nine days of the 2020 MLB season.

Kyle Lewis, Kyle Seager and J.P. Crawford have performed well at the plate, but the most available commodity on the waiver wire is starting pitcher Marco Gonzales. The southpaw has pitched well in two starts and is one of a few hurlers worth taking off the waiver wire with two starts scheduled for the next week.

Zach Plesac has shone with a larger spotlight on him in Cleveland, and he is still available in half of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

If you are looking for help at the plate, the San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham could be a solid addition as he looks to continue his strong start while the team deals with Eric Hosmer's absence.

Best Fantasy Baseball Pickups

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Marco Gonzales, SP, Seattle

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Gonzales jumped on to the fantasy radar with 6.1 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The outing came after Gonzales limited the Houston Astros to three earned runs on four hits over 4.1 innings. Gonzales is in line to make a pair of starts in the next week at home against the Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies.

He is owned in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros, and that total could grow in the coming days with the schedule he has ahead. In fact, Gonzales and the Mariners have a fairly easy slate in August outside of a six-game run against the Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

If the Mariners continue to play well, Gonzales, Taijuan Walker and others could generate more fantasy attention.

Zach Plesac, SP, Cleveland

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

If Plesac is available in your leagues, now might be the best time to pick him up.

The nephew of former MLB pitcher Dan Plesac struck out 11 batters in his first start of the season against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Plesac is owned in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues, and if he turns in another strong outing, that number could skyrocket with quality pitching at a premium in the 60-game campaign. The 25-year-old will have another matchup with the White Sox over the weekend at Guaranteed Rate Park.

Before that, Plesac is in line to take on the Cincinnati Reds, who entered Saturday with the fifth-worst batting average in the majors at .204.

Trent Grisham, OF, San Diego

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Grisham has one of the largest disparities in ownership between Yahoo and ESPN leagues. He is only owned in 34 percent of Yahoo competitions, while he is on the roster of 67 percent of ESPN teams.

Just like the case with Plesac, landing Grisham on the waiver wire is imperative over the next few days if you want him and he is available.

The left-handed outfielder hit his third home run of the season at Coors Field on Saturday night, and he has five hits in his past three starts. Grisham could carry more importance in the Padres order over the next week or two after Eric Hosmer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stomach ailment.

San Diego's lineup has one more game Sunday to take advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions at Coors Field before it plays the next 13 games against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona could present a favorable matchup for the entire Padres lineup since it has conceded 16 home runs.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.