NHL's Top Stats, Best Highlights, Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 1 Results

Scott Kane/Associated Press

The first day of the Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round produced a pair of upsets out of No. 12 seeds.

Chicago barnstormed through Edmonton's defense by scoring six goals to deliver the most surprising result in the Edmonton hub.

Montreal needed overtime to get past Pittsburgh to send shock waves through the Eastern Conference hub in Toronto.

Carolina, Calgary and the New York Islanders all avoided upsets in the first game of their respective best-of-five series.

The other three qualifying round series will open up Sunday, and there will also be a pair of round-robin games that will start to determine the placement of the top four seeds in each conference.

August 1 Scores, Top Stats

Carolina 3, New York Rangers 2 (Carolina leads series 1-0)

Jaccob Slavin (CAR): 1 goal, 1 assist

Sebastian Aho (CAR): 1 G, 1 A

Mika Zibanejad (NYR): 1 G, 1 A

Chicago 6, Edmonton 4 (Chicago leads series 1-0)

Dominik Kubalik (CHI): 2 G, 3 A

Jonathan Toews (CHI): 2 G, 2 A

Connor McDavid (EDM): 1 G, 3 A

New York Islanders 2, Florida 1 (New York Islanders lead series 1-0)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (NYI): 1 G

Semyon Varlamov (NYI): 27 saves

Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA): 1 G

Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2 (Final/OT; Montreal leads series 1-0)

Carey Price (MTL): 39 saves

Jeff Petry (MTL): 1 G, +/- 2

Matt Murray (PIT): 32 saves

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1 (Calgary leads series 1-0)

Johnny Gaudreau (CGY): 1 G

Mikael Backlund (CGY): 1 G

Cam Talbot (CGY): 16 saves

Recaps and Takeaways

Carolina 3, New York Rangers 2

Carolina shed its string of poor results against the Rangers by jumping out to an advantage in 61 seconds in Saturday's qualifying round opener.

Prior to the series-opening win, the Hurricanes lost all four regular-season games to New York, with three of them coming by multiple goals.

Jaccob Slavin produced the first goal of the NHL's restart off assists by Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho:

Aho, who led the Hurricanes with 66 regular-season points, netted his sixth-career postseason goal to follow up Slavin's tally:

Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad admitted his team was outplayed from the start against the No. 6 seed, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

"I feel like they outcompeted us, really," Zibanejad said. "We didn't really click. I don't think we were able to get on the same page. We had some OK chances, but we couldn't establish a good power play and get some momentum from it."

The Game 1 win could be important for Carolina's confidence. It went 2-4 and scored more than twice once in Games 1 and 2 in three series last postseason.

Next Game: Monday, August 3 (Noon ET, NBCSN)

Chicago 6, Edmonton 4

Chicago became the first lower seed to notch a victory in the qualifying round.

The Blackhawks answered Connor McDavid's opening goal with a flurry of four tallies over a 7:06 span.

Rookie Dominik Kubalik notched three straight assists on the final three goals of that run and he added a pair of goals in the second period:

Jonathan Toews came close to matching the first-year player's production with two goals and a pair of assists:

Kubalik became the first player to record five points in his playoff debut since Daryl Evans achieved the feat in 1982, per NHL Public Relations:

Connor McDavid admitted Edmonton was not ready for its opener in the Western Conference hub, per Sportsnet's Mark Spector.

"We just weren't ready," McDavid said. "Not good enough all around. Pretty easy. We definitely didn't take them lightly. They're battle tested. They came out and did exactly what we thought they would do. We just weren't ready."

The concession of six goals tied a season worst total for Edmonton, who lost back-to-back games on three occasions in the last 11 regular-season games.

Next Game: Monday, August 3 (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

New York Islanders 2, Florida 1

The Islanders turned in the best defensive performance Saturday, as Semyon Varlamov turned away 27 of Florida's 28 shots.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored early to hand the Islanders their fourth win over the Panthers this season.

Pageau, who was acquired from Ottawa in a February trade, drew praise from Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, per NHL.com's Brian Compton.

"He always raises his game; he's extremely competitive," Trotz said. "That's what we were looking for (when we acquired him). We were looking for someone with good hockey IQ and a high competitive level at center ice, and he's fit that bill."

Pageau now has 13 career postseason goals between his time with Ottawa and the Islanders. It was his first playoff tally since May 13, 2017.

Next Game: Tuesday, August 4 (Noon ET, NBCSN)

Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2 (Final/OT)

Montreal opened up a two-goal advantage before Pittsburgh leveled in the second period through goals from Sidney Crosby and Brian Rust.

The Penguins had a chance to win the contest through a third-period penalty shot from Conor Sheary, but he was denied by Carey Price.

Jonathan Drouin had a similar opportunity fall to him in overtime, but he failed to put his shot on Matt Murray's net.

According to Sportsnet Stats, Saturday was the first time since March 29, 1923 in which two penalty shots were contested in a single playoff game.

Jeff Petry, who had the highest plus-minus of any skater, broke the deadlock with 6:03 left in the first overtime:

The Penguins enter Game 2 on a seven-game playoff losing streak. They were swept by the Islanders last season and lost the final two games in the second round to the Washington Capitals in 2018.

Next Game: Monday, August 3 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1

The Flames used a trio of second-period tallies to create separation from the Winnipeg Jets.

Johnny Gaudreau leveled the scoring with his fifth-career postseason tally and his first since 2015.

Tobias Rieder and Mikael Backlund followed with tallies of their own to open up the advantage on the ninth-seeded Jets. Andrew Mangiapane added another goal late in the third period for the eighth-seeded Flames.

The biggest story from the game was the injury suffered by Mark Scheifele in the first period. The Winnipeg forward left the ice with a leg injury.

Scheifele is a vital part to Winnipeg's attack, and he thrived in the 2018 postseason with 14 goals in 17 games. If he can't continue in the series, the Jets would be at a disadvantage in the attacking zone.

Next Game: Monday, August 3 (2:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network)

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.