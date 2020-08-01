Trevor Bauer Tells MLB to 'Figure It the F--k Out' After Timing of Postponements

Trevor Bauer Tells MLB to 'Figure It the F--k Out' After Timing of PostponementsAugust 1, 2020
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
Amid the constant schedule changes being imposed by MLB, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has voiced his frustration with the people in charge of the sport.
Bauer tweeted that MLB needs to "figure it the f--k out" in reference to how it's handling game start times and deciding when to postpone games:
