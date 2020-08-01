Trevor Bauer Tells MLB to 'Figure It the F--k Out' After Timing of Postponements

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Seattle. Bauer agreed to a $17.5 million, one-year deal with the Reds on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, bypassing salary arbitration after the All-Star pitcher had a contentious hearing with Cleveland last offseason. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Amid the constant schedule changes being imposed by MLB, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has voiced his frustration with the people in charge of the sport. 

Bauer tweeted that MLB needs to "figure it the f--k out" in reference to how it's handling game start times and deciding when to postpone games:

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

