Ice-Cold MLB Players Already in Danger of Getting Benched

Associated Press

Each game of this year's 60-game season basically counts as three games, so Major League Baseball teams can't be patient with things that aren't working.

Early in the season though it may be, this very reality ought to have a few players feeling nervous about their job security.

We've pinpointed nine in particular who are already in danger of being benched. And by "benched," we're referring to any scenario in which a player is knocked from his current role. A closer might become a setup man. A regular might become a platoon hitter. A platoon hitter might be cut loose. And so on.

These are particularly harrowing times for closers, so we'll begin with four of them and then end with five hitters.

Note: Stats are current through Sunday, August 2.