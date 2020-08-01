Report: Cardinals vs. Brewers Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Saturday night's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park has reportedly been postponed after further positive COVID-19 test results involving the Cardinals.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the news. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided further details:

Friday's game was also postponed after the Cards' initial positive tests. Most of the positives are from staffers, but the fate of Sunday's doubleheader is uncertain, per The Athletic's Mark Saxon.

St. Louis President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the parties involved have been in communication about how to move forward.

"Having prompt reaction by everybody involved—commissioner's office, Brewers, Cardinals—I think it did prioritize safety, and that's important," Mozeliak told reporters Friday.

For the second straight day, Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson noted he found out the game was postponed via the media rather than the team or league:

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke with Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark on Friday to alert the union the 2020 season could be in jeopardy if the situation isn't contained amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Most notably, the Miami Marlins have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak that included 21 positive tests as of Friday, according to ESPN.

The Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, their opponent in last weekend's season-opening series, haven't played since that head-to-head matchup.

It's created a situation where Miami and Philly have played only three games, while others have finished as many as eight. Trying to make up the lost time could prove difficult within a 60-game schedule that was already condensed because of the pandemic.

Three games have now been postponed Saturday—Cardinals vs. Brewers, Marlins vs. Washington Nationals and Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays—while 12 games remain scheduled.