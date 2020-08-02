Top NFL Free Agents to Fill in for Coronavirus Opt-Outs

0 of 7

Steven Senne/Associated Press

An uptick in activity on the free-agent market right before NFL training camps get underway isn't unusual as teams look to fill out summer rosters.

But with coronavirus-related opt-outs continuing across the league, there's a heightened sense of urgency to find and sign remaining free agents.

Several teams have unanticipated holes to fill before getting camp workouts started. Players with high snap counts at important positions, even on a rotational basis, make up some of the biggest names to opt out.

Below are the most notable players to do so, and based on production, fit and ability to fill in on short notice, we've included some of the best free agents left who can fill those voids.