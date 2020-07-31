Phillies Announce No New Positive COVID-19 Tests After 2 Staff Members Diagnosed

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

General View of Citizens Bank Park during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 11-6. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies received some good news from their latest round of COVID-19 testing after two staff members were tested positive earlier this week. 

Per an official statement from the organization, it had no new positive results from Thursday's testing:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

