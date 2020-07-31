Phillies Announce No New Positive COVID-19 Tests After 2 Staff Members Diagnosed

Phillies Announce No New Positive COVID-19 Tests After 2 Staff Members DiagnosedJuly 31, 2020
Chris Szagola/Associated Press
The Philadelphia Phillies received some good news from their latest round of COVID-19 testing after two staff members were tested positive earlier this week.
Per an official statement from the organization, it had no new positive results from Thursday's testing:
