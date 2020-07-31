Bobby Wagner, Harrison Smith and DB, LB X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Less than a month from the release of Madden NFL 21, EA Sports continues to provide additional information to whet fans' appetites.

On Friday, EA Sports unveiled the players who are X-Factors at defensive back and linebacker.

Safety Jamal Adams, the newest member of the Seattle Seahawks, and linebacker Bobby Wagner received the Avalanche tag as elite tacklers. Gamers can force a fumble with the Seahawks teammates if they hit ball-carriers downhill using the hit stick.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams was the only player to receive the Blitz X-Factor. When offensive linemen go up against the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, their resistance bars will be wiped out.

Elite pass-rushers, including Khalil Mack of the Las Vegas Raiders, Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, boast the Unstoppable Force X-Factor. If those players win their pass rush, they will be able to shed blocks more quickly and get to the quarterback in a hurry.

Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers, Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots, Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers and Tre'Davious White of the Buffalo Bills are the Shutdown cornerbacks in Madden NFL 21. In their zone, those players will have tighter coverage against opposing receivers and more interceptions on contested catches.

While Rams star Jalen Ramsey didn't receive that tag, his Bottleneck X-Factor gives him an advantage in press coverage in one-on-one matchups. Meanwhile, safeties Harrison Smith of the Minnesota Vikings, Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers and Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs received the Reinforcement X-Factor, which increases their chances of defeating run blocks and disrupting catches.

Gamers will see how the X-Factors make their favorite defensive players even more productive in Madden NFL 21 when the game launches Aug. 28 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.