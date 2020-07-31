George Brett on Patrick Mahomes Joining Royals' Ownership: He'll 'Fit Right In'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Baseball Hall of Famer and Kansas City Royals legend George Brett said Thursday that he is excited about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joining the Royals' ownership group.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Brett discussed why he believes Mahomes will fit in well with the Royals organization:

"They do things a little bit different here," Brett said. "Your family is No. 1, baseball is No. 2. And, I think he's going to fit right in with the ownership group and with the Royals culture that they have within the ball club."

Brett, who is the Royals' vice president of baseball operations, added: "I'm sure everybody in Kansas City is real excited. Because, like me, they've adopted Patrick Mahomes."

On Tuesday, the Royals released a statement announcing that Mahomes was the newest member of the team's ownership group:

Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth as much as $503 million earlier this month, and he quickly put some of that money to work by investing in the Royals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Just like Brett did as a member of the Royals in 1985, Mahomes brought a championship to Kansas City, as he led them to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last year and was named Super Bowl MVP in the process.

Mahomes is just 24 years old and has only three NFL seasons under his belt, so the expectation is that he will bring many more championships to the city in the future.

Perhaps that winning mentality can help turn things around within the Royals organization as well since the team hasn't reached the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2015.