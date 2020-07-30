Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Calls out MLB over Rain-Delay Protocols Amid Pandemic

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was not happy with Major League Baseball's decision to delay its decision to postpone Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds due to rain. 

Rizzo seemed irked because it was fairly obvious the game would have to be postponed well before it actually was:

The issue is that it becomes more difficult for teams to socially distance in the clubhouse or dugout for several hours at a time. It was a concern Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly had previously expressed:

Approximately 90 minutes after Rizzo questioned whether baseball would actually be played Thursday, the decision was made to postpone the game.  

