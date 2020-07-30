Angels' Mike Trout Placed on Paternity List Ahead of Game vs. Mariners

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has been placed on paternity leave, the team announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old has gotten off to a nice start in the shortened 2020 season, hitting .292 with a home run, four RBI and three runs in six contests.

Before the MLB began its 60-game season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trout expressed concerns about playing baseball again, namely expressing concerns he might contract the coronavirus and pass it on to his pregnant wife Jessica, who is expecting their first child.

"It's a tough situation for everybody," he told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez in early July. "I talked to a lot of guys across the league and they're texting me a lot. I'm not gonna name any names, but they're all thinking the same thing: 'Is this gonna work?'"

The early signs haven't been positive, with the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies shut down for a week after 19 members of the Marlins organization and two Phillies staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

"It takes one guy to bring that in this clubhouse," Trout said in early July. "And given how contagious this virus is, it's going to be hard to contain."

As for the 28-year-old's absence, it will be tough for the Angels to make up the production of the three-time AL MVP and eight-time All-Star. Trout is arguably the best player in baseball and was rewarded as such in the 2019 offseason with a 12-year, $430 million extension.

Brian Goodwin will take over in center field for the Halos.