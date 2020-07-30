Former Jaguars Exec Tom Coughlin Recovering from Injuries After Bicycle Crash

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin walks off the field before the start of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Former NFL coach and executive Tom Coughlin is recovering after suffering fractured ribs and a punctured lung in a bicycle crash last weekend in Jacksonville, Florida. 

Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Coughlin also needed stitches on his head and was hospitalized overnight.

Coughlin said another rider came "out of nowhere" and clipped the front of his bike. Doctors said his recovery will take four to six weeks.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bucs Sign LeSean McCoy

    Tampa Bay reaches one-year agreement with veteran RB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs Sign LeSean McCoy

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ngakoue Officially Holding Out

    Jags star DE Yannick Ngakoue has not arrived at start of training camp amid trade requests

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ngakoue Officially Holding Out

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2016 Draft 📝

    Does Dak or Wentz go No. 1 in our re-draft? Here's our revised first round 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Drafting the 2016 Draft 📝

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL 100 Rankings That Need a Do-Over

    B/R adjusts some of the mess-ups from the NFL's top 100 list

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL 100 Rankings That Need a Do-Over

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report