Former Jaguars Exec Tom Coughlin Recovering from Injuries After Bicycle Crash

Former NFL coach and executive Tom Coughlin is recovering after suffering fractured ribs and a punctured lung in a bicycle crash last weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.

Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Coughlin also needed stitches on his head and was hospitalized overnight.

Coughlin said another rider came "out of nowhere" and clipped the front of his bike. Doctors said his recovery will take four to six weeks.

