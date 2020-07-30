World TeamTennis 2020 Semifinals Set After July 30 Results

World TeamTennis 2020 Semifinals Set After July 30 ResultsJuly 30, 2020
The 2020 World TeamTennis playoffs are set, with the final day of the regular season serving as a tuneup for Saturday's semifinals.
The New York Empire claimed the final postseason berth on Wednesday following their 21-19 win over the Orange County Breakers and the Washington Kastles' 19-16 loss to the Vegas Rollers.
Here's where things stood entering Thursday:
- No. 1 Philadelphia Freedoms (11-2)
- No. 2 Orlando Storm (9-4)
- No. 3 Chicago Smash (9-4)
- No. 4 New York Empire (7-6)
The Empire's encounter with the Freedoms to close out Thursday will serve as a semifinal preview.
2020 World TeamTennis Results: July 30
San Diego Aviators def. Chicago Smash, 23-22
Springfield Lasers def. Orange County Breakers, 21-19
Washington Kastles at Orlando Storm, 4 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Freedoms at New York Empire, 7 p.m. ET
Springfield Lasers 21, Orange County Breakers 19
In the only match pitting non-playoff teams against one another, the Springfield Lasers wrapped up their season with a two-point win over the Breakers.
Steve Johnson could have pushed the match into extended play, and he nearly did in his five-set men's singles clash with Mitchell Krueger. On the final point, Johnson watched his backhand return sail long and immediately sank to his knees out of frustration.
World TeamTennis @WorldTeamTennis
#WTT2020: @mitch_krueger takes the deciding point in the tiebreaker to seal a men's singles win over @SJohnson_89 and give the @SGFLasers the win, 21-19, in their last match of the season over @BreakersTennis. 🎾 Head to https://t.co/c7ZUINY7vo for complete match coverage. https://t.co/i4E0B7kszw
Springfield also picked up wins in women's doubles (Catherine McNally, Olga Govortsova and Hayley Carter) and mixed doubles (McNally and Robert Lindstedt).
San Diego Aviators 23, Chicago Smash 22
The Smash are going in the wrong direction as they prepare for the postseason. Chicago suffered its third loss in a row after a one-point defeat to the last-place Aviators.
Christina McHale and Kveta Peschke forced extended play after taking the women's doubles set and immediately tied the overall score to set up a supertiebreaker.
World TeamTennis @WorldTeamTennis
#WTT2020: @ChristinaMcHale and Kveta Peschke win two in a row in Extended Play to send this match to a Supertiebreaker! The @SDAviators and @ChicagoSmashWTT are all tied up at 22-22. Head to https://t.co/c7ZUINY7vo for complete match coverage. https://t.co/49GmPPchDD
To secure the victory, McHale and Peschke needed to best Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Eugenie Bouchard for a third time. On match point, Peschke easily put away a forehand volley to complete their comeback.
World TeamTennis @WorldTeamTennis
#WTT2020: @ChristinaMcHale and Kveta Peschke end the season on a high note for the @SDAviators! The pair def. @MattekSands and @GenieBouchard 5-3 in the final set, won two straight games in Extended Play and claimed the Supertiebreaker for a 23-22 win over the @ChicagoSmashWTT! https://t.co/UCOQOC0WFi
The first three frames—all of which were determined by 5-4 scores—set the tone for what proved to be a dramatic match. Ryan Harrison helped San Diego avoid what would've been an 0-3 hole to get things started. Given the outcome, his set win over Brandon Nakashima proved to be pivotal.
Top-Ranked Tennis Player Ash Barty Opts Out of 2020 US Open Amid COVID-19