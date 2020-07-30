MLB News: Latest on Stephen Strasburg, Clayton Kershaw Injuries, More

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The 2020 season was lining up to be a big one for Washington Nationals star Stephen Strasburg, but the World Series MVP's debut has been put on a hold.

The 32-year-old was scratched from his first start of the year due to a "nerve issue" with his throwing hand, though he insisted he was not concerned.

Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reported the right hander will miss his scheduled start on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, so Erick Fedde will get the ball for the Nats. However, it appears Strasburg is getting closer to taking the mound.

Manager Dave Martinez said the former No. 1 pick has "minimal" pain but also said the team is not trying to rush him back into the rotation, per Camerato. It was also reported that he could throw a "side session" on Thursday or Friday.

Strasburg re-signed with Washington for seven years and $245 million this winter, months after a dominant individual postseason.

He went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings last year. He also proved he could stay healthy over the course of a full season, leading the National League with 209 innings pitched.

But the regular season was just a precursor for October.

Strasburg did it all in the playoffs. He threw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in the NL Wild Card Game. After the Nats dropped the NLDS opener to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he responded with 10 strikeouts in six innings of work in Game 2. Despite giving up a pair of early homers in Game 5, he kept the Nats in the game just long enough so they could launch a late comeback.

The level of performance continued to rise in the following rounds. Strasburg struck out 12 in seven dominant innings in his only NLCS start against the St. Louis Cardinals. He earned the win in Game 2 of the World Series, and tossed 8.1 frames in a stellar Game 6 victory.

Washington is hoping its three-headed monster of Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin can deliver more October joy this fall. But the Nats will closely monitor "Stras" as he builds toward a return.

Kershaw Debut Coming This Weekend?

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Dodgers are also without one of their star pitchers, with Clayton Kershaw having been placed on the injured list due to back stiffness.

However, the left hander is also inching toward making his 2020 debut.

Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reported Kershaw is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Thursday, and might be ready to take the hill on Sunday in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his first start will come "sooner rather than later."

Kershaw continues to produce at a high level. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner went 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA last year. While the walk and homer rates increased from 2018, Kershaw also tallied nearly a full strikeout more per nine innings.

But of course, the postseason woes returned again in 2019. Kershaw took the loss in his head-to-head with Strasburg in Game 2 of the NLDS. More notably, he blew L.A.'s lead after giving up consecutive homers as a reliever in the eighth inning of Game 5.

That said, the 32-year-old figures to have another shot at a World Series. The Dodgers reloaded by adding Mookie Betts this offseason, and FanGraphs projected L.A. would be the best team in baseball.

Kershaw is still chasing that elusive first ring. It is possible his 2020 journey could begin as soon as this weekend.

Markakis Decides to Play

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves headed into Opening Day expecting to be without Nick Markakis for the entirety of the 2020 season.

The veteran outfielder opted out early in July, citing an "eye-opening" conversation with teammate Freddie Freeman after Freeman contracted COVID-19. The Braves scrambled to replace Markakis with Yasiel Puig, but the potential deal fell apart after Puig himself tested positive.

However, Markakis has since had a change of heart since the season began.

David O'Brien and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Markakis is rejoining the team, and could be back at "some point" during the current nine-game home stand.

As O'Brien and Rosenthal noted, players not labeled as "high risk" from exposure to COVID-19 electing to opt out would technically be "ineligible" to play. However, MLB allowed for players to ask for reinstatement prior to Aug.1. Thus, Markakis was granted his return.

The 36-year-old has been especially effective in the last two years with the Braves. Markakis made the All-Star team and won a Gold Glove Award in 2018, and he also slashed .285/.356/.420 last season.

Atlanta added left-handed hitting by signing Matt Adams and, more recently, acquiring Scott Schebler from the Cincinnati Reds. But there is more familiarity with Markakis, who can play multiple outfield spots and hit for average.

If nothing else, Markakis gives manager Brian Snitker plenty of depth to work with over the course of the season.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.