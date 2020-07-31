MLB Trades Teams Should Already Be Considering 1 Week into 60-Game Sprint

0 of 6

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Take the anything-can-happen oddities of a 60-game MLB season. Add the expanded 16-team playoff format. What do you get?

A whole lot of clubs with at least a decent shot at making the postseason.

That could throw all sorts of wrenches into the works of the upcoming Aug. 31 trade deadline, with potential buyers far outnumbering sellers.

Superstars who featured in multiple offseason rumors such as the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor and Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado could technically be moved, but their respective squads could be in the thick of the playoff mix and may wait until after the 2020 campaign to entertain serious offers.

Instead, let's focus on a handful of more realistic swaps clubs should already be considering one week into this truncated season. All involve players on rebuilding teams and/or guys on expiring contracts.