Eagles' Marquise Goodwin Says Fans Have Called Him 'Stupid' for Opt-out Decision

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has received backlash from fans over his decision to sit out the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.   

Goodwin tweeted that people have sent messages calling him "stupid" for his choice:

In a video posted on his official YouTube channel, Goodwin explained he was prioritizing his family after previously playing in games as his wife, Morgan Goodwin-Snow, went through two miscarriages in 2017 and 2018:

During the 2017 season with the San Francisco 49ers, Goodwin scored an 83-yard touchdown against the New York Giants on the same day his infant son died due to complications during Morgan's pregnancy that resulted in the child being delivered prematurely

Marquise announced Feb. 23 that Morgan gave birth to a girl named Marae. He said in Wednesday's video announcement that his daughter "is the reason I'm opting out for the season."

The Eagles acquired Goodwin from the 49ers in April. 

