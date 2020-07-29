Giants' Nate Solder Opts out of 2020 Season, Cites Family's Health Concerns

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder (76) in action against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder announced Wednesday he's opting out of the 2020 NFL season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our family has health concerns, most notably our son's ongoing battle with cancer, as well as my own bout with cancer," Solder said in a Twitter post. "We also welcomed a new addition to our family this spring, a baby boy. With fear and trembling, we struggle to keep our priorities in order and, for us, our children's health and the health of our neighbors comes before football."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

