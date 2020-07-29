Report: 1 More Marlins Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Brings Total to 16

Report: 1 More Marlins Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Brings Total to 16July 29, 2020
Nick Wass/Associated Press
The Miami Marlins are reportedly up to 16 positive COVID-19 cases among players in an outbreak that's temporarily halted their 2020 season.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Wednesday after the latest round of testing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Two coaches had also previously tested positive.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
The Good, Bad and Weird of MLB's Start 🤷♂️
Recapping the start of the historic (and strange) 60-game season