Report: 1 More Marlins Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Brings Total to 16

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Caleb Smith delivers a pitch during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins are reportedly up to 16 positive COVID-19 cases among players in an outbreak that's temporarily halted their 2020 season.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Wednesday after the latest round of testing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Two coaches had also previously tested positive.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

