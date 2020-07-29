J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and Pass-Rusher X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald are two of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history, and their new Madden 21 Superstar X-Factors highlight their dominance off the line of scrimmage.

Watt (Relentless) and Donald (Blitz) are the faces of the two new pass-rushing X-Factors that will be available in this year's release.

Donald is the only player in this year's game with the Blitz X-Factor, which is described as follows on EA's website:

Zone: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: One down played

Watt and Nick Bosa are the only two players to receive the Relentless tag, which has the following description:

Zone: Rush moves no longer cost points.

Trigger: One sack or tackle for loss

Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

In total, there are 14 defensive linemen with Superstar X-Factors in Madden 21. Here is a breakdown of each pass rusher and their corresponding skill:

Unstoppable Force

New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan

Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa

Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt

Relentless

Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

Fearmonger

Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox

Momentum Shift

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Blitz

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Madden 21 will release on current-gen consoles Aug. 28. The game will be a release-day launch on PS5 and XBOX Series X.