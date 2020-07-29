J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and Pass-Rusher X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21

J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and Pass-Rusher X-Factors Revealed for Madden NFL 21July 29, 2020
J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald are two of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history, and their new Madden 21 Superstar X-Factors highlight their dominance off the line of scrimmage.
Watt (Relentless) and Donald (Blitz) are the faces of the two new pass-rushing X-Factors that will be available in this year's release.
Donald is the only player in this year's game with the Blitz X-Factor, which is described as follows on EA's website:
Zone: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: One down played
Watt and Nick Bosa are the only two players to receive the Relentless tag, which has the following description:
Zone: Rush moves no longer cost points.
Trigger: One sack or tackle for loss
Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed
In total, there are 14 defensive linemen with Superstar X-Factors in Madden 21. Here is a breakdown of each pass rusher and their corresponding skill:
Unstoppable Force
New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan
Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter
Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence
Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa
Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett
Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt
Relentless
Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt
San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa
Fearmonger
Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones
Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox
Momentum Shift
Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones
Blitz
Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald
Madden 21 will release on current-gen consoles Aug. 28. The game will be a release-day launch on PS5 and XBOX Series X.
