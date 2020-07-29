Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa to Practice Without Limits After Recovering from Injury

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be at full tilt at training camp after undergoing season-ending hip surgery last year while at the University of Alabama.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said: "When there is practice, you'll see him."

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Flores also said Tua passed his physical and will be able to practice "without limitations."

Tagovailoa went fifth overall to the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft despite the fact that he suffered a significant hip injury and multiple ankle injuries during his time at Alabama.

Tagovailoa had an action-packed college career that started in the 2017 season when he came off the bench in the national championship game and led Alabama to a come-from-behind win over Georgia.

The following year, Tua finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, as he completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Tua was well on his way to being a Heisman finalist once again last season by completing 71.4 percent of his attempts for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions through nine games, but a hip injury requiring surgery cut his season short.

Tagovailoa was surpassed by LSU's Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL draft quarterback rankings, which resulted in Burrow going first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins had their pick of the rest at fifth overall, and they went with Tua over Oregon's Justin Herbert despite Tagovailoa's injury history.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Early returns on that decision are good since Tua apparently has no lingering effects and will be 100 percent ready to go for the 2020 season.

The only question is whether Flores will start Tua from the get go or begin the season with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter.

The latter did some good things in a starting role last season with 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also Miami's leading rusher with 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Tua is the long-term answer at quarterback for Miami, but it may be difficult for him to win the starting job out of camp since there will be no preseason games as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tagovailoa will likely have a chance to play at some point this season unless the Dolphins are vying for a playoff spot, but the lack of opportunities to prove himself in game situations prior to the start of the regular season may put Fitzpatrick in the driver's seat for now.