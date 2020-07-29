NFL Network Announces Final 10 Players in Top 100 Before Revealing Rankings

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The NFL Network announced the players who will be featured Wednesday night in the conclusion of the annual NFL Top 100 series ahead of the 2020 season.

Here's a look at the remaining contenders for the No. 1 spot as voted by their fellow players:

Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle)

Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots cornerback)

Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans running back)

DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals wide receiver)

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens quarterback)

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers tight end)

Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers running back)

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback)

Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints wide receiver)

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks quarterback)

Mahomes should be viewed as the heavy favorite to take over the top spot after his spectacular performance in last year's playoffs to lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl LIV title.

Kansas City rewarded his elite play, which included winning the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player Award, with a record-setting 10-year, $450 million contract extension in early July that can exceed $500 million in total value with bonuses and incentives.

"Not only does it give me the security that I've always wanted but also it allows an opportunity for the team to be great around me the entire duration of my career," Mahomes told reporters. "I have full trust things will be handled the right way as we go throughout this career and that we will be in a position to win a lot of football games and hopefully win a lot more championships as my career goes on."

Other contenders for the No. 1 overall placement include Donald, who topped the list in 2019, and Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.

Donald has established himself as the league's most impactful defender with six straight Pro Bowl selections, five First Team All-Pro honors and two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Jackson burst of the scene with 43 total touchdowns (36 passing and seven rushing) during his first year as the Ravens' full-time starter to capture MVP honors.

That said, all 10 players still in the running have proved themselves as key cornerstones to their respective franchises.

The NFL Top 100 season finale for 2020 airs at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.