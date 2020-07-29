MLB Rumors: Latest on Fernando Rodney's Astros Contract, J.T. Realmuto Extension

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The MLB season is underway—and already something of a mess—and that means rumors can't be far behind.

Below, we've gathered some of the latest buzz from around the baseball world as teams settle into the unique, 60-game sprint to the postseason amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fernando Rodney

It looks like Fernando Rodney is heading back to Major League Baseball.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com on Tuesday, the veteran reliever is nearing a deal with the Houston Astros:

Rodney's agent Brian Mejia told SportsRadio 610 that the veteran "feels good and is eager to prove he can still pitch in the big leagues."

Rodney, 43, last pitched for the Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals in the 2019 season, going 0-5 with a 5.66 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. He added two saves. He also isn't that far removed from posting solid numbers out of the closer's role, with 39 saves in 2017 and 25 saves in 2018.

That will give the Astros—suddenly dealing with issues in their pitching staff—a nice option in the bullpen. Rodney isn't the sexiest addition, but he's a solid and proven veteran who can close games in a pinch.

J.T. Realmuto

Will Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto finally get his big extension, or will the team let him hit free agency after the 2020 season?

To keep him, they'll need to shell out some primo money.

Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported over the weekend that "Realmuto and his agent, Jeff Berry, are believed to be seeking to eclipse Joe Mauer's $23 million average annual salary, a record for catchers. Word is, though, that they might have their sights set on the five-year, $130 million contract extension signed last year by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt."

Realmuto is a two-time All-Star, has won a Gold Glove and is fresh off a solid 2019 season that saw him hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBI. He doesn't have any major weaknesses at the catcher position, and at 29, he is in his prime. He's going to get paid.

Whether the Phillies are the team that pays him remains to be seen, and Realmuto's focus is elsewhere at this point.

"Nothing's happened thus far," he told Lauber. "To be honest, I'm focused on the season at this point."

Phillies managing partner John Middleton said everyone in the organization loves Realmuto but wouldn't commit to whether an extension was imminent.

"Everybody, and I mean teammates, coaching staff, front office, owners, fans, everybody loves J.T.," he told Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports. "They love him as a player, love him as a person. He knows how I feel about him and how the organization feels about him. We know how he feels about us. It's a great basis to begin a negotiation and we're going to leave it at that."