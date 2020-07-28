Report: Yankees, Nationals, Phillies Will Be Paid for Games Missed Amid Outbreak

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 29, 2020

General View of Citizens Bank Park during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 11-6. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

New York Yankees, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies players "will be paid for any games they do not play" because of the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark

The three teams are dealing with the fallout from the Marlins' outbreak in various ways, but they are essentially not liable for a situation MLB has deemed out of their control. 

The Yankees were scheduled to play a two-game series against the Phillies this week, but, the games were postponed by Major League Baseball after the Marlins' outbreak.

Miami played a three-game set to open the season at the Phillies, during which time a number of players contracted the coronavirus. As many as 17 players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and MLB decided to postpone the Marlins' season by a week to keep the team isolated. 

No other teams have recorded positive tests. 

Instead, the Yankees will now play the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Nationals were scheduled to visit the Marlins this weekend. 

Prior to MLB's decision, Washington took an internal team vote, and the "vast majority" chose not to travel to Miami given their opponents' current status, per Rosenthal

The league has decided that regardless of the situation, the teams impacted by Miami's outbreak will continue to receive their full paychecks if those games cannot be made up later. It's unclear whether the Marlins will continue to receive their full checks as scheduled as well. 

