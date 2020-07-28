Browns to Livestream Training-Camp Practices, Interviews Amid Pandemic

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 28, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Browns NFL Football head coach Kevin Stefanski answers a question during a news conference at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. As part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, the Cleveland Browns have welcomed six young coaches, including two women and former NFL player Leonard Hankerson, to take part in the final three weeks of their offseason program.
Phil Long/Associated Press

Fans aren't permitted to attend NFL training-camp practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Cleveland Browns will attempt to bring their supporters as close to the action as possible by livestreaming practices and interviews, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Browns first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski issued the following statement Tuesday:    

"While the offseason and training camp are different this year, we are proud of what our players and coaches accomplished virtually and look forward to carrying that positive momentum into this important next stage of preparation for the 2020 season.

"We're excited that our players are returning to the building this week and are eager to work with them in person, while continuing to closely follow all of the new protocols and processes in place that are focused on our entire team’s health, safety and overall well-being."

Training-camp practices will be aired via Browns Live: Training Camp, which will launch Aug. 14 and be available on the team's website, Twitter, Facebook, mobile app and YouTube platform. The two-hour show will last from 2 to 4 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch practice clips, analyst takes and interviews, including Stefanski's press conferences.

Browns broadcaster Nathan Zegura and ex-Browns wide receiver/returner Josh Cribbs will co-host the show.

Marla Ridenour of the Beacon Journal provided more information: "The format will be interactive, with fans able to ask questions on social media, share comments and participate in promotions and giveaways that will include pro-shop discounts and autographed items."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Cleveland is scheduled to begin its season against the defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns' first home game is slated for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.    

Related

    Training Camp Roundup ✍️

    COVID-19 opt-outs starting to hit NFL

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Training Camp Roundup ✍️

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL to Run 'Justice for Stephon Clark' PSA on Police Brutality

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL to Run 'Justice for Stephon Clark' PSA on Police Brutality

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Speaks on Jordan Love

    Aaron Rodgers tells The Ringer he drank tequila after Packers drafted a QB, but he's not bitter: 'They want to play him'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Speaks on Jordan Love

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    21 NFL Players Have COVID-19

    NFLPA announces 21 positive coronavirus tests in initial testing that is part of training camp reporting process

    NFL logo
    NFL

    21 NFL Players Have COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report