Browns to Livestream Training-Camp Practices, Interviews Amid Pandemic

Fans aren't permitted to attend NFL training-camp practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Cleveland Browns will attempt to bring their supporters as close to the action as possible by livestreaming practices and interviews, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Browns first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski issued the following statement Tuesday:

"While the offseason and training camp are different this year, we are proud of what our players and coaches accomplished virtually and look forward to carrying that positive momentum into this important next stage of preparation for the 2020 season.

"We're excited that our players are returning to the building this week and are eager to work with them in person, while continuing to closely follow all of the new protocols and processes in place that are focused on our entire team’s health, safety and overall well-being."

Training-camp practices will be aired via Browns Live: Training Camp, which will launch Aug. 14 and be available on the team's website, Twitter, Facebook, mobile app and YouTube platform. The two-hour show will last from 2 to 4 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch practice clips, analyst takes and interviews, including Stefanski's press conferences.

Browns broadcaster Nathan Zegura and ex-Browns wide receiver/returner Josh Cribbs will co-host the show.

Marla Ridenour of the Beacon Journal provided more information: "The format will be interactive, with fans able to ask questions on social media, share comments and participate in promotions and giveaways that will include pro-shop discounts and autographed items."

Cleveland is scheduled to begin its season against the defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns' first home game is slated for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.