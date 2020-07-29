Mookie Betts, Dodgers Use Big 5th Inning to Beat Alex Bregman, Astros

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the host Houston Astros 5-2 on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in a 2017 World Series rematch that saw benches clear in the sixth inning after L.A. relief pitcher Joe Kelly and 'Stros shortstop Carlos Correa jawed following a frame-ending strikeout:

Beforehand, the Dodgers used a five-run fifth inning to propel themselves to victory. A Mookie Betts bases-loaded walk, an RBI off a Max Muncy ground ball, RBI singles from Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, and another bases-loaded walk from Chris Taylor led to the five-spot.

Correa did all the work for Houston, hitting a solo home run in the second inning, knocking home Michael Brantley on a fourth-inning single and adding a ninth-inning double to register three of Houston's four hits.

The Dodgers' trip to Houston marked the first time the team had been there since losing to the Astros 13-12 in Game 5 of the 2017 Fall Classic.

L.A. and Houston are now both 3-2 on the 2020 season.

Notable Performances

Dodgers OF AJ Pollock: 3-of-5, R

Dodgers OF Mookie Betts: 2-of-4, 2B, RBI, R

Dodgers SS Corey Seager: 2-of-4, R, BB

Dodgers SP Walker Buehler: 3.2 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 3 K, 1 BB

Dodgers RP Brusdar Graterol: 1.0 IP (Win)

Astros SS Carlos Correa: 3-of-4, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Astros SP Framber Valdez: 4.1 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 2 K, 1 BB (Loss)

What's Next?

The Dodgers will send Opening Day starter Dustin May to the mound for another battle with the Astros on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Astros' starter is to be announced.

Following the two-game set, L.A. will head to Arizona and face the Diamondbacks for a three-game series beginning Thursday. Houston will travel to face the Los Angeles Angels beginning Friday for three contests.

