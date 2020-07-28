Cardinals' Mike Mikolas to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Elbow Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, in St. Louis. Mikolas returned from a three-year stay in Japan when he signed with the Cardinals during the offseason. The right-hander has been one of the top starters for the Cardinals in his return, walking only two batters in 40 innings this season. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)
Michael Thomas/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday that starting pitcher Miles Mikolas would undergo season-ending right elbow tendon surgery, per Mark Saxon of The Athletic:

Daniel Ponce de Leon is expected to take Mikolas' place in the rotation for the time being, according to Saxon.  

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

