Cardinals' Mike Mikolas to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Elbow Injury

Cardinals' Mike Mikolas to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Elbow InjuryJuly 28, 2020
Michael Thomas/Associated Press
The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday that starting pitcher Miles Mikolas would undergo season-ending right elbow tendon surgery, per Mark Saxon of The Athletic:
Daniel Ponce de Leon is expected to take Mikolas' place in the rotation for the time being, according to Saxon.
