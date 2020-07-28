Cardinals' Mike Mikolas to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Elbow Injury

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday that starting pitcher Miles Mikolas would undergo season-ending right elbow tendon surgery, per Mark Saxon of The Athletic:

Daniel Ponce de Leon is expected to take Mikolas' place in the rotation for the time being, according to Saxon.

