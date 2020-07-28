World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 28

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The 2020 World TeamTennis schedule has hit the home stretch with just two days remaining in the regular season after Tuesday's action.

Half of the playoff field is already locked, as the Philadelphia Freedoms and Chicago Smash clinched a berth in the final four. The Orlando Storm (8-4) can join them in the postseason with a victory over the New York Empire.

Here are the results from Tuesday's tripleheader of matches as they go final.

2020 World TeamTennis Scores - July 28

Washington Kastles def. Springfield Lasers, 24-16

Philadelphia Freedoms def. San Diego Aviators, 23-19

Orlando Storm vs. New York Empire, 7 p.m. ET

Washington Kastles (6-6) 24, Springfield Lasers (4-9) 16

The Kastles earned a much-needed win with a 24-16 romp over the Springfield Lasers in the first match of Tuesday's schedule.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This started as a tight back-and-forth battle between the two teams for three matches. Washington held a 14-13 lead thanks to wins by Tommy Paul in men's singles and Nick Monroe and Marcelo Arevalo in men's doubles.

Once the match moved into women's and mixed doubles matches, Washington hit its stride to take full control.

The Kastles won 10 of 13 games between the two matches, capped off by a 5-1 victory for Robert Lindstedt and Catherine McNally in the decisive mixed doubles showdown against Bernarda Pera and Marcelo Arevalo.

Washington can move into a tie with New York for the final playoff spot if the Empire lose to Orlando. Springfield was officially eliminated from postseason contention with its loss.

Philadelphia Freedoms (10-2) 23, San Diego Aviators (3-10) 19

Philadelphia maintained its one-game lead over the Chicago Smash for the best record overall record thanks to a 23-19 victory over the San Diego Aviators.

The Freedoms appeared to be on cruise control with three consecutive wins in men's and women's singles and mixed doubles. They were up 15-10 after those matches.

San Diego tried to claw back into the match thanks to Kveta Peschke and Christina McHale in women's doubles. The duo knocked off Taylor Townsend and Caroline Dolehide 5-4, narrowing the deficit to four points heading into men's doubles.

Donald Young and Fabrice Martin quickly righted the ship for the Freedoms, earning a 5-4 win over Ryan Harrison and Jonny O’Mara to seal the match victory for their team.

Philadelphia isn't out of the woods yet in its quest to claim the No. 1 overall seed. The first match on Wednesday pits the Freedom against the Chicago Smash in what could determine the top spot for the postseason.