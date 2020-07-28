Gov. Andrew Cuomo Suggests New York Stadiums Could Host Any MLB Game

In this photo made from video provided by the office of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo, signs into law, Friday, June 12, 2020, in New York, a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests of George Floyd's killing. The laws signed by Cuomo, a Democrat, will ban police chokeholds, make it easier to sue people who call police on others without good reason, and set up a special prosecutor's office to investigate the deaths of people during and following encounters with police officers. (Office of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)
With the COVID-19 pandemic relatively under control in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo invited MLB teams to play games there.

Cuomo explained his thinking in a news conference Tuesday, via Bernadette Hogan of the New York Post:

"Major League Baseball is struggling with the challenges of playing ball in the COVID crisis. I have said from day one I thought that it was a very good idea to get sports back without fans. But, it would be televised, etc. I think it would be good for the economy, I think it would be good for the psyche, I think it would be good for the nation's soul.

"Here's my suggestion: I understand the challenge they're facing. New York state could host any Major League Baseball game that any teams want to play and they could play those games in our stadiums."

The Miami Marlins have an outbreak within the organization, as 17 team personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. That includes 15 players, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

As a result, the Marlins will not play a game until at least Sunday. Other teams have altered their schedules as a result, with the New York Yankees traveling to face the Baltimore Orioles instead of the Philadelphia Phillies, whom Miami last played. The Marlins were scheduled to face the Orioles four times this week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

