Gov. Andrew Cuomo Suggests New York Stadiums Could Host Any MLB Game

With the COVID-19 pandemic relatively under control in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo invited MLB teams to play games there.

Cuomo explained his thinking in a news conference Tuesday, via Bernadette Hogan of the New York Post:

"Major League Baseball is struggling with the challenges of playing ball in the COVID crisis. I have said from day one I thought that it was a very good idea to get sports back without fans. But, it would be televised, etc. I think it would be good for the economy, I think it would be good for the psyche, I think it would be good for the nation's soul.

"Here's my suggestion: I understand the challenge they're facing. New York state could host any Major League Baseball game that any teams want to play and they could play those games in our stadiums."

The Miami Marlins have an outbreak within the organization, as 17 team personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. That includes 15 players, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

As a result, the Marlins will not play a game until at least Sunday. Other teams have altered their schedules as a result, with the New York Yankees traveling to face the Baltimore Orioles instead of the Philadelphia Phillies, whom Miami last played. The Marlins were scheduled to face the Orioles four times this week.

