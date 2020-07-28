Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Put Malibu Beach House on Market for $8M

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have put the Malibu Beach house they purchased in 2019 on the market. 

Per TMZ, the couple has listed the 4,400-square-foot property for $7.99 million after fixing it up with the help of HGTV star Joanna Gaines. 

Rodriguez and Lopez enlisted the help of former Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles co-star Madison Hildebrand to purchase the home for $6.6 million from actor Jeremy Piven in Feb. 2019. 

According to TMZ, the three-story property originally built in 1949 includes five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. 

Rodriguez and Lopez have a number of homes all across the country, including purchasing a $1.4 million house in California's San Fernando Valley earlier this month. They also have property in Bel Air, the Hamptons and Manhattan. 

The power couple began dating in 2017 and are engaged to be married. Their wedding was scheduled for this summer but has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

