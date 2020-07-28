Packers' Davante Adams Tweets 'I Almost Threw Up' from NFL Network Top 100 List

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

NFL Network began unveiling its Top 100 Players of 2020 list on Sunday and Monday, but Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was left unimpressed.

Adams tweeted that he "almost threw up" after seeing himself ranked only 57th:

The Packers wideout also suggested that he felt Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was underrated at No. 77.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills (54) and Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys (49) are the wide receivers who are known to have ranked ahead of Adams thus far. While both Diggs and Cooper are productive and talented wideouts, Adams' dismay is understandable.

The 27-year-old Adams has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons, including 2018 when he set career highs across the board with 111 receptions for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns. Neither Diggs nor Cooper have ever reached any of those totals in a single season.

Adams' production did drop off last season to 83 grabs for 997 yards and five touchdowns, but that is primarily because he missed four games due to injury.

Had Adams played in every game, he was on pace to finish with 111 receptions and over 1,300 yards once again.

An argument can be made for Allen being ahead of both Diggs and Cooper as well since he is a three-time Pro Bowler who has averaged 101 catches for 1,263 yards and six touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Another controversial selection ahead of Adams was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at No. 43. Garoppolo did lead the Niners to the Super Bowl last season, but he leaned heavily on the running game and defense during the playoffs and his 27-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio left something to be desired.

The NFL Top 100 list is voted on by the players every year, but Adams suggested in his tweet that he was unconvinced that was the case this year.

Nos. 11-40 will be unveiled Tuesday followed by the top 10 being announced on Wednesday's final episode.