Former 49ers DT Dana Stubblefield Found Guilty of Rape by Force, Menace or Fear

Paul Sakuma/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was found guilty of rape Monday.

Robert Salonga of the Mercury News reported the news, noting Stubblefield was found guilty of raping a woman he invited to his home to interview as a prospective babysitter. He was found guilty of rape with threat of a gun.

In March, Salonga reported the trial began approximately four years after the former 49er was charged with sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman. On Monday, Salonga reported the "jury does not convict on charges that Jane Doe was mentally unable to legally consent to sex but was convinced a rape occurred."

Stubblefield will remain in jail until his Aug. 29 hearing for probation and sentencing. Per Salonga, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life, however, his attorney is planning to appeal the conviction.

Salonga's March report detailed the arguments from defense attorneys Ken Rosenfeld and Allen Sawyer, as well as Deputy District Attorney Tim McInerny.

"I'm confident that when you listen to her and hear all the evidence, you will find she did not have the capacity to consent," McInerny told the jury. Salonga explained "the defense asserted that Doe’s disability is overstated, and that her sexual contact with Stubblefield was an instance of paid sex."

McInerny pointed to testimony from Doe saying she only returned to Stubblefield's house following an interview because he said he would pay her for traveling a lost distance. She said he then gave her $80 before raping her.

"He picked her up, carried her to the room, took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her," McInerny said.

The defense said the sex was consensual and something Stubblefield paid her for following their interaction.

Stubblefield played from 1993 through 2003 for the 49ers, Washington and Oakland Raiders.