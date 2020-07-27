World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 27

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

The World TeamTennis season continued on Monday, with three games on tap and a number of teams jockeying for a potential playoff spot behind the Philadelphia Freedoms and Chicago Smash, who have already clinched postseason berths.

We'll break down the day's action and highlights at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, below.

Orange County Breakers def. Chicago Smash, 23-16

The Breakers pulled off a major upset on Monday, knocking off the playoff-bound Smash.

The sets played out as follows for the Breakers:

Steve Johnson and Jennifer Brady def. Rajeev Ram and Sloane Stephens in mixed doubles, 5-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Brady lost to Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Eugenie Bouchard in women's doubles, 3-5.

Johnson def. Brandon Nakashima in men's singles, 5-1.

Brady def. Bouchard in women's singles, 5-1.

Johnson and Andreja Klepac lost to Ram and Evan King in men's doubles, 4-5.

Johnson and Klepac closed out the match in extra points, 1-1.

Johnson was named the player of the match after his busy day:

With their second straight win, the Breakers moved up to 5-7 on the season while the Smash fell to 9-3.