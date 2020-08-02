Early Trends Emerging at the Start of Historic 2020 MLB Season

0 of 7

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Before it began, exactly how the first 60-game season in Major League Baseball's long history would unfold was anybody's guess.

Now that we have more than a week's worth of data, let's dive into it.

It's obviously too early to read too much into anything, but a few trends are emerging. We spotted seven that cover what's happening within the actual games, including how long it's taking to play said games. There are also some trends influencing the injured list.

Let's get into the details.