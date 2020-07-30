MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers from the First Week of the 2020 Season

0 of 10

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

After a four-month delay, Major League Baseball finally began its 2020 season July 23 and is now one week into its 60-game schedule.

It's been wild, so let's break down the early winners and losers.

We're not strictly referring to which teams have the best and worst records, though teams on both ends of the spectrum stand out. This is also about specific players who've landed in the spotlight for reasons both good and bad, as well as other headline-worthy stories.

In any case, we have five winners and five losers to get to.