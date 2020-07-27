NFL Evaluator on Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs QB 'Does Carry That Football Team'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has torched the NFL over the past two years, and league personnel unsurprisingly think highly of him.

In a poll of 50 NFL coaches and evaluators, Mahomes and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson were the only unanimous "Tier 1" quarterbacks in the league, according to Mike Sando of The Athletic.

"They are talented in Kansas City and they have a great coach, but Mahomes does carry that football team,” an evaluator with three decades of NFL experience said.



The quarterback led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years with a come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in February, winning Super Bowl MVP in the process. In just two seasons as a starter, his impressive resume also includes the 2018 MVP Award.

"I have never seen a guy that big, that athletic, that strong of an arm, that good at decision-making, that many clubs in his bag," a head coach said of Mahomes. "He's got touch, he's got zip, he can throw the long-ass bomb, he can avoid guys, he knows where his issues are protection-wise. He is a guy I really enjoy watching play."

His production has been incredible. He totaled 50 touchdown passes and 5,097 yards in 2018, and though he slowed down a bit in 2019, he remained efficient with 4,031 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and only five interceptions (down from 12 the year before).

His 108.9 career passer rating would easily be the best in NFL history with enough attempts to qualify, ahead of Aaron Rodgers' 102.4 mark.

Beyond the numbers, Mahomes showed the ability to carry his team during last year's playoffs when he led the Chiefs back from multiple deficits. Kansas City was down 24-0 to the Houston Texans, 10-0 to the Tennessee Titans and 20-10 to the 49ers, and it still won each game by double digits.

"You never feel like the game is over," the evaluator said. "I can't think of anyone like him."

Kansas City boasts more talent than just Mahomes, as five players were named first- or second-team All-Pros last season. However, it's hard to imagine the squad wins a championship without the superstar under center.