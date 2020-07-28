NFLPA Announces 21 Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 at Training Camps

David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that 21 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at training camps around the league, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Rookies, quarterbacks and players dealing with injuries began reporting last week, while Tuesday was the first day that the remaining veterans started attending training camps.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

