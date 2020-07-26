Colin Kaepernick Takes Knee with Dr. Dre in Instagram Photo: 'Defiant'

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Dr. Dre is in Colin Kaepernick's corner.

The hip-hop legend posted a photo of himself and Kaepernick kneeling with a one-word caption that said "Defiant" on his Instagram page:

The choice of the word defiant is notable since Dr. Dre was a central focus of the HBO series The Defiant Ones, which was a four-part documentary series that told his story and the story of Jimmy Iovine.

That the pair were kneeling in the photograph was also far from accidental, as Kaepernick made national headlines when he knelt during the national anthem as a means of protesting police brutality and systemic racism when he was still a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game in back-to-back years during the 2012 and 2013 seasons and threw for 16 touchdowns to four interceptions in 2016, but he has not signed with a team since he opted out of his contract following that 2016 campaign.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commented on Kaepernick's continued free agency during a conversation with Mike Greenberg for ESPN's The Return of Sports special and encouraged teams to sign him.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision," Goodell said. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that."

Nobody has signed Kaepernick yet, but he can at least take solace knowing Dr. Dre is a supporter.