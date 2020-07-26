Cowboys' Jon'Vea Johnson Among 6 NFL Players Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Six players were placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com:

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell

Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard and defensive back Jovante Moffatt

Kansas City wide receiver Aleva Hifo

ESPN's Field Yates offered more details on the reserve/COVID-19 designation:

Johnson, 24, had a strong preseason and training camp for the Cowboys last season but was put on injured reserve in August 2019 with a shoulder injury. He was expected to fight for a spot on the wide receiver depth chart behind Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb this season.

Warrior, 22, is an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee who will be fighting for a special teams role in 2020 with the Ravens. Futrell was also an undrafted rookie looking to catch on with the Bengals.

Hilliard, 25, has spent the past two seasons with the Browns, registering 21 receptions for 197 yards and 13 carries for 49 yards and two scores. He also served as a kick and punt returner for the Browns in the 2019 campaign.

Moffat, 23, is an undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee State for the Browns.

Rounding out the list is another undrafted rookie, Hifo, who signed with Kansas City in April. Hifo's best shot to stick with the team is likely on special teams as a return specialist.