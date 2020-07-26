Cowboys' Jon'Vea Johnson Among 6 NFL Players Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson (81) finds running room during a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Six players were placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com:

  • Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson
  • Baltimore Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior
  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell
  • Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard and defensive back Jovante Moffatt
  • Kansas City wide receiver Aleva Hifo

ESPN's Field Yates offered more details on the reserve/COVID-19 designation:

Johnson, 24, had a strong preseason and training camp for the Cowboys last season but was put on injured reserve in August 2019 with a shoulder injury. He was expected to fight for a spot on the wide receiver depth chart behind Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb this season.

Warrior, 22, is an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee who will be fighting for a special teams role in 2020 with the Ravens. Futrell was also an undrafted rookie looking to catch on with the Bengals.

Hilliard, 25, has spent the past two seasons with the Browns, registering 21 receptions for 197 yards and 13 carries for 49 yards and two scores. He also served as a kick and punt returner for the Browns in the 2019 campaign.

Moffat, 23, is an undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee State for the Browns.

Rounding out the list is another undrafted rookie, Hifo, who signed with Kansas City in April. Hifo's best shot to stick with the team is likely on special teams as a return specialist.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Blockbuster Adams Trade a Win-Win for Seahawks and Jets

    Why this deal makes sense for both sides ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Blockbuster Adams Trade a Win-Win for Seahawks and Jets

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFLPA Issues Memo Detailing 2020 CBA Amendments

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Issues Memo Detailing 2020 CBA Amendments

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting NFL's Biggest Comeback Players in 2020

    Some the league's biggest names have a chance to bounce back

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting NFL's Biggest Comeback Players in 2020

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Jamal Adams Traded to Seahawks

    Jets send safety and 4th-rounder to Seattle in exchange for two 1st-round picks and a 3rd-round pick (multiple sources)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jamal Adams Traded to Seahawks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report