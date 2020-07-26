Angels' Shohei Ohtani Fails to Record Out in 1st Pitching Appearance Since 2018

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 26, 2020

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, right, takes the ball as he relieves pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani's first start in two years did not go as the Los Angeles Angels star had hoped.

The right-hander tossed 30 pitches, recorded no outs and gave up four runs before manager Joe Maddon replaced him with reliever Matt Andriese.

Ohtani required Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2018 season, and it forced him to stay off the mound for all of 2019. The former Rookie of the Year and designated hitter remains a force at the plate, but his quest to remain a two-way star took a big hit with Sunday's setback.

     

