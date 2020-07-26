Angels' Shohei Ohtani Fails to Record Out in 1st Pitching Appearance Since 2018

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani's first start in two years did not go as the Los Angeles Angels star had hoped.

The right-hander tossed 30 pitches, recorded no outs and gave up four runs before manager Joe Maddon replaced him with reliever Matt Andriese.

Ohtani required Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2018 season, and it forced him to stay off the mound for all of 2019. The former Rookie of the Year and designated hitter remains a force at the plate, but his quest to remain a two-way star took a big hit with Sunday's setback.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.