Anthony Rizzo Homers to Help Cubs Rout Christian Yelich, Brewers

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammate Javier Baez left, while Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narváez right, looks on at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Chicago.
Paul Beaty/Associated Press

David Ross picked up his first series win as manager of the Chicago Cubs on Sunday with a 9-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. 

The former MLB catcher didn't even have to sweat this one out as starter Tyler Chatwood twirled a no-hitter through 4.2 innings while the bottom of the batting order provided five runs through four frames. Right-hander Freddy Peralta was saddled with the loss for Milwaukee as the Brewers fell to 1-2 on the year. 

It's a necessary win for the Cubs (2-1) at home against one of the biggest challengers to win the National League Central in a short season. 

     

Notable Performers:

Tyler Chatwood, RHP, Chicago Cubs: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 8 K, 2 BB

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs: 4 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Ian Happ, CF, Chicago Cubs: 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR

Freddy Peralta, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB

     

What's Next

The Cubs travel to Great American Ball Park to face a Cincinnati Reds (1-2) team that stumbled in its opening series against the Detroit Tigers. Jon Lester gets the start for Chicago against Wade Miley in his Reds debut. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET. 

Milwaukee, meanwhile, will be on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) with Adrian Houser facing off against Steven Brault at 7:05 p.m. ET.

     

