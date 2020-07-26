Anthony Rizzo Homers to Help Cubs Rout Christian Yelich, Brewers

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

David Ross picked up his first series win as manager of the Chicago Cubs on Sunday with a 9-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

The former MLB catcher didn't even have to sweat this one out as starter Tyler Chatwood twirled a no-hitter through 4.2 innings while the bottom of the batting order provided five runs through four frames. Right-hander Freddy Peralta was saddled with the loss for Milwaukee as the Brewers fell to 1-2 on the year.

It's a necessary win for the Cubs (2-1) at home against one of the biggest challengers to win the National League Central in a short season.

Notable Performers:

Tyler Chatwood, RHP, Chicago Cubs: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 8 K, 2 BB

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs: 4 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Ian Happ, CF, Chicago Cubs: 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR

Freddy Peralta, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB

What's Next

The Cubs travel to Great American Ball Park to face a Cincinnati Reds (1-2) team that stumbled in its opening series against the Detroit Tigers. Jon Lester gets the start for Chicago against Wade Miley in his Reds debut. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, will be on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) with Adrian Houser facing off against Steven Brault at 7:05 p.m. ET.

