Coyotes GM John Chayka Terminates Contract Ahead of 2020 NHL Restart

Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka has stepped down only days before the NHL's restart.

The club confirmed his status in a press release on Sunday afternoon:

"John Chayka has quit as the General Manager and President of Hockey Operations of the Arizona Coyotes.

"The Club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL's hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin post-season play for the first time since 2012. Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL.

"The Club is moving forward and has named Steve Sullivan as Interim General Manager. He has the full support of the entire organization including team ownership, executive leadership, players, and coaches.

"The Club will have no further comment on the matter, as the Club remains focused on the opportunity to pursue a Stanley Cup."

In a statement to Craig Morgan of azcoyotesinsider.com, the now-former team executive responded by saying ownership had made continuing in his role an "impossibility."

Chayka, 31, was a surprise hire for the Coyotes in 2016, becoming the youngest GM in NHL history at 26 years old.

