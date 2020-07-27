NFL Power Rankings: Latest Team-by-Team Outlook During 2020 Training Camp

NFL Power Rankings: Latest Team-by-Team Outlook During 2020 Training CampJuly 27, 2020
Though it took longer than expected to formulate a plan for training camp, NFL teams are returning to the practice field in hopes of preparing for a 2020 season.
Naturally, we need to celebrate the preseason with a power ranking.
While the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens unsurprisingly lead the list, two teams have recently bolstered the roster. The New England Patriots signed quarterback Cam Newton, and the Seattle Seahawks traded for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.
Beyond the rankings, we'll highlight a few notable teams and reports to know as all 32 teams return to the field.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Baltimore Ravens
3. New Orleans Saints
4. San Francisco 49ers
5. New England Patriots
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Dallas Cowboys
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Green Bay Packers
10. Minnesota Vikings
11. Seattle Seahawks
12. Indianapolis Colts
13. Buffalo Bills
14. Philadelphia Eagles
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Tennessee Titans
17. Los Angeles Rams
18. Cleveland Browns
19. Arizona Cardinals
20. Los Angeles Chargers
21. Houston Texans
22. Denver Broncos
23. Chicago Bears
24. Detroit Lions
25. Cincinnati Bengals
26. Miami Dolphins
27. Oakland Raiders
28. New York Jets
29. Carolina Panthers
30. New York Giants
31. Washington
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2019 record: 12-4, won Super Bowl
In July alone, the Chiefs signed MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and star defensive lineman Chris Jones to massive extensions. Mahomes landed a 10-year deal worth more than $500 million, and Jones inked a four-year, $85 million contract.
Yeah, those high expectations aren't going anywhere.
Mahomes followed up his MVP season with 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns to only five interceptions last year. Provided he's healthy, anything less than an AFC West title would be considered a letdown for the reigning Super Bowl champs.
Kansas City returns all of its offensive firepower around Mahomes, whose key targets are tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Tyreek Hill. Other top options are receivers Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman, along with running backs Damien Williams and rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
If the Jones-led defense can merely complement an explosive offense, the Chiefs will remain the Super Bowl favorite.
11. Seattle Seahawks
2019 record: 11-5, lost in NFC Divisional Round
We can debate whether giving up two future first-round picks is a smart decision for the Seahawks' future. Right now, though, adding Jamal Adams to the defense is a major move.
In three seasons with the New York Jets, he collected 273 tackles with 28 for loss and 23 quarterback hits. Adams is an aggressive safety who might remind Seattle fans of Kam Chancellor, who spent much of his time around the line of scrimmage.
Granted, the Seahawks likely cannot be as aggressive as the "Legion of Boom" era. Earl Thomas, the free safety of those defenses, had a unique ability cover the entire middle third; his combination of speed and awareness unleashed Chancellor up front.
Seattle will probably move Adams around, but the evolution of his role could be fascinating to monitor.
Any improvement from the Seahawks' defense will only aid Russell Wilson and his ever-efficient offense.
23. Chicago Bears
2019 record: 8-8, missed playoffs
While the Chiefs and Seahawks are offense-driven teams, the Bears are desperate for a threatening scoring attack.
After a 12-4 season in 2018, the Bears dropped to 8-8 last year as the offense flailed. Only the Jets averaged fewer yards per play than Chicago (4.7) in 2019. That's simply unacceptable for a team boasting one of the league's best defenses.
That regression spurred the offseason trade for Nick Foles and opened a quarterback competition for the Bears.
"There is a realness to the fact that 'OK, you're going to bring somebody else in here and have me compete,'" head coach Matt Nagy said of Trubisky in June. "Initially, it's probably a shock. But then after that, it's like, 'Let's go.'"
And in a division with two playoff contenders—the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings—the Bears have little room for error. They can hardly afford to make the wrong choice.
Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR
Keenan Tired of the Disrespect
Chargers WR on his Top 100 ranking: ‘@cheetah @MikeEvans13_ @chrisgoodwin ... ARE NOT a better reciever than me!’