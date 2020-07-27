NFL Power Rankings: Latest Team-by-Team Outlook During 2020 Training Camp

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Though it took longer than expected to formulate a plan for training camp, NFL teams are returning to the practice field in hopes of preparing for a 2020 season.

Naturally, we need to celebrate the preseason with a power ranking.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens unsurprisingly lead the list, two teams have recently bolstered the roster. The New England Patriots signed quarterback Cam Newton, and the Seattle Seahawks traded for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Beyond the rankings, we'll highlight a few notable teams and reports to know as all 32 teams return to the field.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. New Orleans Saints

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. New England Patriots

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Minnesota Vikings

11. Seattle Seahawks

12. Indianapolis Colts

13. Buffalo Bills

14. Philadelphia Eagles

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Tennessee Titans

17. Los Angeles Rams

18. Cleveland Browns

19. Arizona Cardinals

20. Los Angeles Chargers

21. Houston Texans

22. Denver Broncos

23. Chicago Bears

24. Detroit Lions

25. Cincinnati Bengals

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Oakland Raiders

28. New York Jets

29. Carolina Panthers

30. New York Giants

31. Washington

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2019 record: 12-4, won Super Bowl

In July alone, the Chiefs signed MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and star defensive lineman Chris Jones to massive extensions. Mahomes landed a 10-year deal worth more than $500 million, and Jones inked a four-year, $85 million contract.

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Yeah, those high expectations aren't going anywhere.

Mahomes followed up his MVP season with 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns to only five interceptions last year. Provided he's healthy, anything less than an AFC West title would be considered a letdown for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Kansas City returns all of its offensive firepower around Mahomes, whose key targets are tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Tyreek Hill. Other top options are receivers Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman, along with running backs Damien Williams and rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

If the Jones-led defense can merely complement an explosive offense, the Chiefs will remain the Super Bowl favorite.

11. Seattle Seahawks

2019 record: 11-5, lost in NFC Divisional Round

We can debate whether giving up two future first-round picks is a smart decision for the Seahawks' future. Right now, though, adding Jamal Adams to the defense is a major move.

In three seasons with the New York Jets, he collected 273 tackles with 28 for loss and 23 quarterback hits. Adams is an aggressive safety who might remind Seattle fans of Kam Chancellor, who spent much of his time around the line of scrimmage.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Granted, the Seahawks likely cannot be as aggressive as the "Legion of Boom" era. Earl Thomas, the free safety of those defenses, had a unique ability cover the entire middle third; his combination of speed and awareness unleashed Chancellor up front.

Seattle will probably move Adams around, but the evolution of his role could be fascinating to monitor.

Any improvement from the Seahawks' defense will only aid Russell Wilson and his ever-efficient offense.

23. Chicago Bears

2019 record: 8-8, missed playoffs

While the Chiefs and Seahawks are offense-driven teams, the Bears are desperate for a threatening scoring attack.

After a 12-4 season in 2018, the Bears dropped to 8-8 last year as the offense flailed. Only the Jets averaged fewer yards per play than Chicago (4.7) in 2019. That's simply unacceptable for a team boasting one of the league's best defenses.

That regression spurred the offseason trade for Nick Foles and opened a quarterback competition for the Bears.

"There is a realness to the fact that 'OK, you're going to bring somebody else in here and have me compete,'" head coach Matt Nagy said of Trubisky in June. "Initially, it's probably a shock. But then after that, it's like, 'Let's go.'"

And in a division with two playoff contenders—the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings—the Bears have little room for error. They can hardly afford to make the wrong choice.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

