The Biggest Concern for Every NFL Team Before the Season Begins

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Just over a month remains before the start of the 2020 NFL regular season. With training camps opening around the league and the bulk of free agency wrapped, teams are in their final stretches of preseason preparation.

Ideally, teams have addressed most of their major questions by this point in the offseason. However, no matter how consistent or successful a franchise might be, no one has all the answers.

Whether it's uncertainty at a key position, a problem with a critical offensive or defensive category, the unknown of a new front office or the weight of established expectations, every team has at least one reason for concern.

Here, we'll examine the biggest concern for each NFL team heading into training camp. Some of these issues are more glaring than others, but each has the potential to derail a team's 2020 campaign—and while some could be solved in camp, others will linger into Week 1.